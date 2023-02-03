Strong start of 2023 for Northern Irish decommissioning specialist

February 3, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Northern Ireland-based decommissioning specialist Decom Engineering has commenced 2023 with a number of international contracts said to be valued at over seven figures.

Decom Engineering reported that it had secured new projects in Africa, Norway, Thailand and Singapore, while strengthening ties with an existing client in Malaysia.

The company is set to mobilize multiple chop saws and supporting personnel in the first quarter of the year to support decommissioning campaigns in the Gulf of Thailand.

Offshore Congo, Decom will provide a C1-24 chop saw with hot stab functionality to assist in the recovery of a production jumper in water depths of up to 1,000 meters. The workshop is said to be on behalf of a “major” oil and gas operator.

In Norway, the Northern Irish firm will provide support through a tier 1 contractor, again to a “major” operator, during the summer campaign season to cut concrete-coated pipelines with its new larger C1-46 chop saw.

“It is an encouraging start to the year to have an array of international work on the books, and it confirms that our chop saws and operational cutting expertise is seen as an integral component of complex subsea asset recovery and decommissioning projects,” said Decom Engineering Managing Director, Sean Conway.

“Building on the existing trust and relationships we have with clients opens up opportunities with other oil and gas contractors and operators, and securing these new contracts paves the way for increased growth in the years ahead.”

Decom said it plans to continue investing in expanding the capabilities of its chop saws to meet the technical challenges faced by clients, and is in the process of developing a larger chop saw, capable of cutting piping infrastructure up to 46” in diameter.

The company also reported it is looking to expand its headcount by recruiting professionals who can support further expansion in the UK Continental Shelf and major oil and gas hubs.

Recently, Decom hosted a series of cutting demos at the National Decommissioning Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, where tier 1 operators were able to see the performance of the firm’s C1-12 and C1-24 chop saws during a range of cuts on solid Inconel, steel pipe, duplex, FBE coated pipe and flexi-risers,