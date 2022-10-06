UK firm developing new chopsaw after work on Gyda platform removal

October 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Decom Engineering is developing a new lighter subsea chopsaw following the completion of a cutting job on the Gyda platform removal in the North Sea.

Decom was part of the project team in charge of removing Repsol Norge’s 30,000-ton Gyda platform, providing cutting expertise to remove conductors from the seabed.

The project was carried out on the Pioneering Spirit heavy-lift vessel on behalf of Allseas.

The company’s C1-24 Chopsaw conducted clean cuts on 20” conductors as part of the campaign to remove and transport the platform jacket to Aker Solution’s disposal yard in Norway.

Following the work scope, Decom has invested in developing an updated Chopsaw, capable of cutting piping and infrastructure in excess of 30” and operating in more restricted spaces.

“We have committed to adapting our C1-24 Chopsaw design to be even more versatile and the updated model will be capable of cutting a minimum of 30” infrastructure, with the weight of the saw significantly reduced due to a high aluminium content,” said Sean Conway, managing director of Decom Engineering.

“The main challenge on this type of project is the tight space in between each conductor but the new saw has been designed with this in mind. The weight-saving measures also reduce the need for buoyancy, in addition to being self-supporting when attached to the conductors.”

Decom opened up a new base near Aberdeen at the start of the year to be located closer to potential North Sea clients.

The 6,000 square feet facility is used for equipment testing and storage, hosting customer trial days.