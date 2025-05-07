Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Study: Western Australia’s Mid West well-positioned for green energy exports to Europe

Study: Western Australia’s Mid West well-positioned for green energy exports to Europe

Outlook & Strategy
May 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Western Australia (WA) is well-placed to export locally made green hydrogen and ammonia to Europe via Mid West, according to the Trilateral Hydrogen Hub (TrHyHub) feasibility study – a joint initiative between the State Government, Mid West Ports Authority, the Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam, and Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

As disclosed, the initiative investigated the potential to deliver a clean energy supply chain between the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area (SIA) and Germany and found that exporting green ammonia through this area could be feasible through a single point mooring solution, with the Mid West offering a “unique combination of excellent renewable energy potential, high land availability, and political stability.”

The study also identified the Mid West’s potential for large-scale renewable electricity generation, which could reportedly allow for millions of tonnes of hydrogen to be produced per annum.

Mid West Minister Jackie Jarvis commented: “We want to keep WA’s economy the strongest in the nation, including by diversifying our economy and making more things here. That means supporting job-creating renewable energy projects. This study demonstrates the critical role WA could play as a clean energy exporter if we can work with industry and build on our experience as a globally recognised energy exporter that can deliver major projects. By activating industrial areas and streamlining approvals, we will ensure WA is well-placed to become a world leader in green hydrogen exports.”

Ports Minister Stephen Dawson said: “Mid West Ports plays a vital part in sustaining the economy of the region, and this study highlights its importance to our State leveraging new export opportunities, like renewable energy. I commend Mid West Ports Authority for their role in this study and their work to support the activation of Oakajee SIA. This collaborative project has also bolstered our State’s relationships with key international partners such as Europe’s largest seaport – the Port of Rotterdam – and strengthened our understanding of what is required to make clean energy exports from the Oakajee SIA to Europe a reality.”

To note, the State Government is said to be committed to supporting SIA’s across WA, including through the $1 billion Strategic Industries Fund, which is expected to fast-track clean energy and major industrial projects.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles