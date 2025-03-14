Back to overview
Australia’s Western Green Energy Hub project to undergo environmental assessment

March 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) project, a multi-phased renewable energy development comprising wind, solar and hydrogen components, is set to go through an environmental assessment.

As disclosed, due to the presence of protected matters in the project area, WGEH will be assessed as a controlled action, through an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Ray Macdonald, CEO of WGEH, the corporate entity taking forward the development of the project with shareholders InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Green Energy, expressed support for the assessment, stating: “Our project is complex and extensive, and it is important that we have a complete understanding of the species, ecosystems and other values that are protected or particularly sensitive. Advanced studies will guide our primary avoidance strategy, meaning significant areas can be totally avoided and buffer zones introduced to ensure we have no physical overlay nor impact.”

To note, WGEH is located on 22,000 km2 of Mirning traditional lands across the Shire of Dundas and the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the southeast corner of Western Australia.

When fully developed, and continuing for decades, around 3.5 Mt of green hydrogen and other hydrogen vectors could be produced each year and made available for use in power generation, supply of shipping fuel, minerals processing and heavy transport, the developers claimed, adding that the project will have the capacity to make a “significant” difference locally, regionally and nationally, as well as position Australia globally in the emerging green hydrogen sector.

It is understood that the Western Australian Nullarbor has not been studied in detail and is considered under-represented in state and federal data sources. The investigative work conducted will, reportedly, add value to these.

Macdonald said: “WGEH will generate clean energy without negative environmental effects. The WGEH project aligns with both the State and Commonwealth hydrogen strategies and our prospects have been bolstered by the Australian Government’s announcement of the A$22.7 billion ‘Future Made in Australia’ initiative, including a $2 per kg renewable Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive and a clear focus on the renewable hydrogen and e-fuels sectors. Our Stage 1 FID and financial close is presently scheduled for 2029, giving us the lead time to both frame our investment options and undertake nominated advanced studies.”

To read more about hydrogen in Australia, click here.

