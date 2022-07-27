Subsea 7 and Van Oord join Guyana’s gas-to-energy project

July 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

A consortium of Subsea 7 and Van Oord has won a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) related to the pipeline for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

The scope under the “substantial” contract, as the companies define it, covers the project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 kilometers of pipeline in water depths of up to 1,450 meters.

Work will also include an associated shallow water portion and onshore approach making landfall to the west of the Demerara River, along the coast of Guyana.

“Van Oord is honoured to have been selected for the Guyana Gas to Energy project in cooperation with Subsea 7,” said Hans van Gaalen, commercial director for Van Oord.

“Developing the coastal infrastructure for the project will allow our Subsea 7 and Van Oord consortium to positively contribute to the development of Guyana’s electricity supply which in turn will reduce Guyana’s dependence on imported fuels.”

The gas-to-energy project will include the construction, commissioning, and operation of onshore natural gas liquids and natural gas processing plant (NGL Plant), which is proposed to be located at the Amsterdam (Demerara River)/Vriesland Area, West Bank Demerara.

It also includes an offshore pipeline, measuring some 225 kilometers, from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 FPSO vessels located within the Stabroek Block to La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara.

The startup of the facilities is expected to take place by late 2024.

