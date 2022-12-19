Subsea 7 scores trifecta with Aker BP

December 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded Subsea 7 with three contracts for the delivery of equipment and installation services for projects located offshore Norway.

Subsea 7 confirmed the award of a “major” contract for the Yggdrasil field development project, formerly NOAKA, a “large” contract for the Skarv Satellite Project, and a “substantial” contract for the Valhall PWP-Fenris project.

The contract scopes are awarded within the Aker BP subsea alliance framework, as part of which Subsea 7 will provide flowlines, flexible lines and perform the complete installation scope and Aker Solutions will provide subsea production systems and umbilical.

The Yggdrasil development, located between Alvheim and Oseberg areas in the North Sea, involves multiple subsea tiebacks to the fixed platforms in the Yggdrasil greenfield development, which will use several Subsea 7 technologies including pipeline bundles, pipe-in-pipe solutions and Swagelining polymer lined flowlines.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at the company’s offices in Stavanger, Norway, and Aberdeen, Scotland, while bundles will be fabricated at Wester, Scotland. Offshore operations are expected to take place between 2024 and 2027.

The Skarv Satellite project, located in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea, consists of Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn tied back to the existing Skarv FPSO. Project management and engineering will begin right away at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger. Offshore operations are set to take place between 2023 and 2025.

The Valhall PWP-Fenris project, located in the southern North Sea, involves a tieback from the Fenris unmanned installation to the Valhall production wellhead platform and re-routing of existing gas export and gas lift pipelines to a new platform. Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger and Aberdeen, and the bundle fabrication will take place at Subsea 7’s site at Wester, Scotland. Offshore operations are expected to take place in 2024, 2026 and 2027.

Fabrication of all pipelines will take place at Vigra, Norway.

“We are delighted to have been awarded these three important projects by Aker BP. They are all testament to our collaboration with Aker BP and Aker Solutions, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance, building upon our collective experience from previous and ongoing projects,” said Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Senior Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway.

“The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. Subsea7 is looking forward to continuing our collaboration with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations.”

Last week, Aker BP announced that it had submitted plans for development and operation (PDOs) for the three projects, outlining that they will predominantly receive power from shore, which is expected to further reduce the firm’s emission intensity when they come on stream.

