Subsea cable protection tech installed at tidal energy site off Orkney

Business Developments & Projects
July 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based subsea technology company Vesipro has supplied 1,366 meters of its Blue Ocean Protectors (BOP0130, 120 millimeter bore) to support the installation of a 33 kV subsea power cable at a high-current tidal energy site in Orkney, Scotland.

Source: Vesipro

According to the UK-based company, the site is known for strong tidal flows that pose risks to subsea infrastructure. Vesipro’s articulated cast iron protectors were installed along the cable route to stabilise the line and shield it from seabed contact.

“This site is characterised by exceptionally strong tidal currents, creating a challenging environment for subsea infrastructure. To mitigate the risk of cable movement and damage caused by seabed interaction, Blue Ocean Protectors were installed along the cable route. Acting as both a stabilising and shielding system, they prevent direct seabed contact and reduce exposure to abrasion and hydrodynamic forces,” Vesipro said in a social media post.

This is said to mark the first tidal application for the Blue Ocean Protectors, highlighting their potential use in high-energy marine environments. Vesipro also provides Resin Free Cable Hang-offs for securing subsea cables to offshore structures.

Blue Ocean Protectors are said to be articulating metallic elements that are assembled in a string around a cable or flowline. When assembled, the design of the elements allows the pipe to bend to a pre-determined bending radius before locking and preventing further bending. The function of Blue Ocean Protectors is to shield a cable from overbending, impact, abrasion, fatigue, and instability.

