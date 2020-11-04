Subsea Expo rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions

November 4, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea UK has decided to postpone its underwater engineering event Subsea Expo due to the current coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

The industry body announced today that the three-day conference and exhibition, along with the annual Subsea Awards dinner, will now take place on 25-27 May 2021.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said:

“Given the current situation with COVID cases rising and restrictions being re-imposed rather than lifting, we seem to be going backwards and the ability to host a large-scale event in late February next year is becoming increasingly unlikely.

“Postponing the event is therefore the sensible thing to do. We appreciate this will be disappointing for our exhibitors and sponsors but by working closely with the venue, P&J Live, and the industry we’ve been able to move the event to May 2021 when we can deliver it safely and secure maximum attendance from the UK and overseas.”

According to Subsea UK, there was no appetite for a virtual event with exhibitors, sponsors and delegates very much in favour of a face-to-face event.

Subsea Expo theme will still be Oceans of Opportunity – harnessing the Blue Economy, and will explore how the UK’s underwater engineering industry can capitalise on the global blue economy, estimated at $3 trillion by 2030.

Gordon added: “By pushing Subsea Expo back by several months, we will make sure that our exhibitors and delegates enjoy a safe and valuable event that will allow them to make meaningful connections and learn about the opportunities in the race towards net-zero, the green recovery, including hydrogen and CCUS, as well as the oceans of opportunity in the blue economy.”

The deadline for submitting abstracts to present at Subsea Expo and entries for the Subsea UK Awards will now be 14 February 2021.