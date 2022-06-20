Subsea Integration Alliance and Chariot ink FEED agreement

June 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Africa-focused energy company Chariot has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement with the Schlumberger-Subsea 7 consortium for the Anchois gas development project located within the Lixus licence offshore Morocco.

The FEED support and design scope incorporates offshore components including well completions, subsea production systems (SPS), and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) that will be delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance.

Schlumberger will deliver the onshore components, including a central processing facility (CPF) and flowlines and controls from the CPF to the shore crossing.

The agreement also covers the generation of deliverables, such as engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) costs and schedules, required before the final investment decisions (FID).

Furthermore, the deal brings an opportunity for Chariot to directly source EPCIC services with Schlumberger and Subsea 7 for the field development and operations and maintenance (O&M) of the facilities during commissioning and the early production phase.

Back in February 2021, Chariot and the Subsea Integration Alliance signed a collaboration agreement to work together to enable the front-end design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation of the Anchois development.

Chariot said that the three companies will continue to adopt a one-team integrated and collaborative approach to safely fast-track first gas to maximise the return on investment

“Signing this agreement with Schlumberger and Subsea 7 is further evidence that we have accelerated development plans for the Anchois Gas Project, a key tenet of our recent fundraising,” said Adonis Pouroulis, CEO of Chariot Limited.

“We look forward to building on this relationship and to realise the benefits of an integrated project execution. Reduced interfaces, fewer contingencies, and strong leverage over procurement and the offshore construction schedule will help shorten time to first gas. This streamlined approach will benefit all stakeholders which is a key objective of fast-tracking the project towards cashflow.”

Beyond this agreement, Chariot is managing the additional FEED scopes required for the development, such as well construction and onshore infrastructure, including fixed pipelines.

Chariot has a 75 per cent interest and operatorship of the Lixus licence in partnership with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM), which holds a 25 per cent interest.

The company announced the conclusion of successful drilling operations at the Anchois-2 well in January, confirming significant new gas discoveries.

Recent post-well analysis confirmed excellent quality dry gas and a significant increase in net gas pay, which will enable a simple development.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago After recent gas discovery, Chariot secures more acreage offshore Morocco Posted: 3 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: