Subsea Integration Alliance staying together for another seven years

June 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger have signed an agreement to renew the Subsea Integration Alliance for a further seven years and continue to jointly develop subsea solutions for deepwater developments.

Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, Schlumberger’s subsea technologies, production and processing systems business, to jointly design, develop and deliver integrated subsea development solutions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea processing systems, subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines systems (SURF), and life-of-field services.

According to the parties, the alliance has proven to be a “tremendous” success having been awarded 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world.

“The success of Subsea Integration Alliance is a result of the drive and commitment of both Subsea7 and OneSubsea to deliver an enhanced experience and outcome for our clients,” said John Evans, Subsea 7 CEO.

“Driven by the demonstrable benefits to clients of this mode of collaborating, integrated projects are expected to remain a significant component of the subsea market. We look forward to extending our relationship with OneSubsea as we address the opportunities of the offshore energy market.”

Subsea Integration Alliance has in recent years been awarded major greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa and Turkey, as well as tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway.

The alliance’s most recently announced contract is with energy company Woodside for the Scarborough project offshore Australia.

The scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea pipelines and production systems and will see the development of 45 kilometers of rigid flowlines, six flexible flowline risers, 42 kilometers of umbilicals and eight trees, as well as associated subsea equipment.

