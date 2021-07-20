Subsea surveys underway at 804 MW wind farm site offshore Massachusetts

July 20, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

A new set of surveys is now underway at the Mayflower Wind site offshore Massachusetts, where a joint venture of Shell New Energies US and EDPR Offshore North America plans to build an 804 MW offshore wind farm.

As part of a geophysical and geotechnical (G&G) survey campaign which started with geophysical investigations in April, the developer is also undertaking benthic and geotechnical investigations to gather information and evaluations for the project’s Construction and Operations Plan (COP).

Multiple vessels are conducting the surveys both within Mayflower Wind’s federal offshore lease area and along potential export cable routing through the end of the year.

Currently, the surveys continue on the Falmouth route and will soon transition to a route that will reach Mayflower Wind’s recently announced additional interconnection point at Brayton Point in Somerset.

The 2021 surveys continue data acquisition work started in 2019.

In November last year, Fugro announced that it had completed a six-month site characterisation campaign at the Mayflower Wind project area off the coast of Massachusetts, where the company carried out high‑resolution surveys within the project’s lease area and along the export cable routes.

Fugro was awarded a contract to perform geophysical surveys at the site at the beginning of 2020.