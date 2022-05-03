Subsea Technology & Rentals settles in Houston

May 3, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Subsea Technology & Rentals has officially opened its new facilities in Houston, the United States.

According to STR’s CEO Steve Steele, the investment of over $1.5 million in the new purpose designed facilities will provide the company with the platform to attract the best talent, showcase in-house technology and provide better support to customers across the energy markets.

The Houston facilities are said to be STR’s largest globally.

“I am extremely proud of STR’s journey to date globally and in the Americas. This strategic expansion is being driven by STR’s Leadership Team, following the recent success of our international expansions in Australia and Singapore. We believe that this expansion firmly positions STR as a global leader in the provision of subsea technology,” Ka Henney-Cant, STR’s vice president – Americas.

To remind, at the beginning of the year, the U.S. Baird Capital invested in STR to support the UK subsea rental equipment provider in developing its equipment and service offerings.

The investment is said to enable STR to further expand its geographical reach, with the Americas, mainland Europe and Southeast Asia being a key focus, supporting the offshore wind sector.

