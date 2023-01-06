Subsea Global to maintain and repair Seapeak’s gas carriers

January 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Subsea Global Solutions has partnered up with Bermuda-headquartered Seapeak Maritime to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of over 70 vessels that include LNG, LPG, and multigas carriers.

Under the arrangement, all related underwater works for the Seapeak fleet are expected to be coordinated out of Subsea Global Solutions’ corporate key accounts team with local operational office alignment to Seapeak’s operational and technical needs.

Chris McDade, VP of Operations at Seapeak Maritime, said: “Seapeak continues to invest in innovation to drive energy efficiency within the fleet. Protecting the environment with proactive underwater preventative maintenance policies and optimising the emissions intensity and performance of our fleet are key long-term goals, which are aligned with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2030 and 2050 ambitions.”

Harun Duzgoren, Chief Commercial Officer at Subsea Global Solutions, said: “We are excited to be given the opportunity to support Seapeak’s fleet worldwide and we look forward to assisting them practically with their environmental and energy efficiency goals and using our cloud-based Online Reporting Tool and Partner Central platform to support EEXI and CII regulatory compliance. We are committed to supporting these environmental initiatives and helping vessels reduce their fuel consumption and emissions globally.”

Subsea Global Solutions is a commercial diving company operating in the maritime industry with a technician base of 180+ divers that are employed in 14 locations across seven countries and numerous working partnerships worldwide.

Seapeak is an operator of liquefied gas carriers, providing services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 46 LNG carriers, 20 mid-size LPG carriers, and six multigas carriers.

The company said it is aiming for an expansion in the future.

It has recently completed the acquisition of Danish shipping company Evergas, a transporter of petrochemicals and natural gas liquids.

In addition, it has an order worth $ 1.1 billion in place with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for the construction of five 174,000 m3 M-type, electronically controlled, gas admission (MEGA) propulsion LNG carriers. Scheduled for delivery in 2027, the vessels are expected to operate under a fixed-rate time-charter contract with US ExxonMobil.

