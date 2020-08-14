SubseaPartner gears up for diving work with Var Energi

August 14, 2020, by Anela Dokso

SubseaPartner is getting ready to start work under the three-year frame agreement awarded by Var Energi for planned or unplanned inspection, maintenance, modification, construction, repair, and installation work using manned underwater operations as intervention method.

In June, Var Energi issued a call-off for approximately 21 days offshore campaign at the Balder field.

As part of the Balder FPU Inspection, Repair and Maintenance programme, diving activities are planned to start in August.

The detailed planning and preparation have been done throughout at SubseaPartner main office in Haugesund.

“SubseaPartner is proud of receiving the frame agreement and will be a testimony of the experience our colleagues and partners has gained from the Norwegian offshore diving industry. We are proud of being qualified by Var Energi for providing such critical deliverables such as manned underwater operations.

“As SubseaPartner keep on winning contracts for air diving in Norway, the due course of our corporate growth is to proceed in utilizing our diving competence towards deeper depths,” said Ole Morten Skogland the chief commercial officer of SubseaPartner.