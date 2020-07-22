SURF’s up on Anyala and Madu fields

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and First Exploration & Production (First E&P) have completed SURF installation campaign on Anyala and Madu fields under OML 83 and OML 85, offshore Nigeria.

The offshore installation campaign featured the installation, piling and grouting of subsea arch and installation of rigid riser assemblies.

The campaign also saw installation of several 10-inch – 12-inch infield static flexible flowlines and 4-inch – 12-inch dynamic flexible risers between Anyala West conductor supported platform (CSP) and FPSO and the future Madu rigid pipeline locations.

Furthermore, the project delivered setup of subsea umbilicals between Madu CSP and FPSO; Anyala West CSP and FPSO; Anyala West CSP and the future subsea gas manifold.

“Safe completion of the 31 days campaign is a significant step in the NNPC/First E&P JV development of OML 83 and 85.

“Our success story is drawn from the collaborative effort of all our Contractors and Subcontractors/Vendors, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” First E&P said.

NNPC and First E&P also recently loaded-out the topside production module for their Anyala West CSP from the Aveon fabrication yard in Port Harcourt.

The 300-tonne module will go to OML 83, offshore Nigeria, and lifted onto the pre-installed drilling deck using a heavy lift vessel, followed by final hook-up and commissioning of the platform with first oil production commencing shortly thereafter.

This is the first of two CSPs currently under construction by First E&P for the Anyala and Madu fields in OML 83 and 85.

It locates in approximately 55 metres of water in OML 83, offshore Nigeria.

The platform fabrication took place in Port Harcourt over a period of about 18 months.