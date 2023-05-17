Survey on schedule for first UK-Germany energy link

May 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A geophysical and UXO survey is set to begin at the end of this month for an interconnector that will link the UK and Germany for the first time.

Source: kingfisherbulletin.org

Geociencias y Exploraciones Marítimas (GEM) will perform a survey of the route for the installation of the NeuConnect Interconnector, nominally 705 kilometers, on behalf of the principal cable installation contractor Prysmian.

Activities will take place in the UK territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in water depths ranging from -15 meters to -64 meters (LAT).

The survey is estimated to take place between 25 May to 13 July 2023, performed in two shifts of 12 hours.

The mobilization and demobilization port for the equipment, 61-meter long survey vessel Scotia, and personnel transfer will be Den Helder in the Netherlands.

The geophysical survey will be initiated first, followed by the UXO survey.

NeuConnect is a new high voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity transmission interconnector between the Isle of Grain, Kent, mainland UK, and Wilhelmshaven, Germany, routed through UK territorial waters.

It is being led by global investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO.

The £2.4 billion project reached financial close in July 2022 with a global consortium of banks and financial institutions.

Early site works are well underway in the UK and Germany, keeping the project on track to start major construction later this year. The interconnector is due to become operational in 2028.