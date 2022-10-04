Prysmian begins cable production for first UK-Germany energy link

October 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian has begun the production of over 725 kilometers of cabling for the NeuConnect interconnector that will link the UK and Germany for the first time, three months after the project reached financial close.

Prysmian won a contract earlier this year to design, manufacture, install, test and commission the NeuConnect link, while Siemens Energy was selected to design and build two converter stations for the project.

With cable production now underway at Prysmian’s factory in Arco Felice, Italy, and other initial works due to start later this year, the project is said to be firmly on track for the start of major construction in 2023.

NeuConnect reached financial close with a consortium of more than 20 national and international banks and financial institutions in July.

“The start of cabling production is another key milestone for NeuConnect and, just three months after reaching Financial Close, demonstrates the strong progress we are continuing to make on this vital new energy link. With cable production underway, we are firmly on track to start major construction in 2023, bringing the first UK-German energy link an important step closer,” said NeuConnect CEO Arnaud Grévoz.

Led by investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners and Kansai Electric Power, NeuConnect is a privately-financed interconnector that will form an “invisible energy highway” between the UK and Germany.

725 kilometers of land and subsea cables will allow up to 1.4 GW of electricity to flow in either direction between the two countries, enough to power up to 1.5 million homes over the life of the project.

The €2.8 billion project will see two new converter stations built on the Isle of Grain in Kent, England, and the Wilhelmshaven region in Lower Saxonia, northern Germany, connected by cables traveling through British, Dutch and German waters.

Works will start on site in the UK and Germany later this year, with major construction to lay subsea cables and build converter stations starting in 2023.

NeuConnect is expected to be operational by 2028.