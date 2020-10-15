Svitzer expands footprint in Germany

October 15, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Towage operator Svitzer Europe, part of Maersk, revealed plans to start operations in Seaport Emden — Germany’s third-largest North Sea port — from 1 January 2021.

As informed, the company will deploy two tugboats — the Svitzer Valand, a tractor tug with 45 tons bollard pull and part of the organisation’s existing European fleet, and the newly purchased Svitzer Vestri, an azimuth stern drive tug with 60 tons bollard pull.

Vestri is a newbuild from Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine, and Svitzer is expected to take delivery of the vessel later in October 2020.

Svitzer tugs operating in Bremerhaven, Germany. Source: Svitzer Europe

Emden is Germany’s third-largest North Sea port, and over the past 25 years, it has evolved to become one of Europe’s biggest RoRo ports and a significant export terminal for Germany’s car manufacturing industry.

Emden also plays a vital role in Germany’s offshore wind sector, serving as a technical and logistical hub for multiple wind farms located in the German Bight.

To service vessels at Emden, Svitzer’s crews will have to handle the hub’s unique geography, including its tidal outer port and its independent inland port, situated behind two locks on the River Ems, the towage services provider explained.

“This move to provide services at the seaport of Emden comes as another step in our realisation of Svitzer Europe’s core strategy and vision of continued and targeted growth,” Lise Demant, Managing Director of Svitzer Europe, commented.

“We look forward to working alongside the port authorities in Emden to play our part in underpinning the first and last mile of German seaborne trade through this vital port.”

Svitzer’s new Emden operation will sit within the company’s Scandinavia and Germany cluster. This cluster spans ports in Sweden, Denmark and Germany including Bremerhaven, Gothenburg, Copenhagen and Malmo.

Earlier this year, Svitzer strengthened its leadership with new MD for Europe and new global CCO.

On 1 September 2020, Lise Demant left the role as global CCO and started her job as MD for Svitzer’s Europe region after Kasper Friis Nilaus, who was recently appointed CEO of Svitzer A/S.

Also effective 1 September, Videlina Georgieva succeeded Lise Demant as global CCO and entered Svitzer’s global Leadership Team.