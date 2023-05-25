Swedish shipowner orders eco-friendly mini bulker duo at Royal Bodewes

May 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish shipowner and operator Ahlmark Lines AB and Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes have signed an agreement to build two Royal Bodewes’ 5050 Eco Trader mini bulkers.

Royal Bodewes

As disclosed, the construction of the first vessel (NB 732) has already begun at one of the partner shipyards of Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands.

Both newbuilds have Ice Class 1A and are future-proof additions to the fleet of the Swedish shipping company, containing many sustainable aspects. For example, the vessel has a CLEANSHIP notation. Fuel tanks are clear of the ship’s hull and emissions could be reduced to a minimum, whereas loading capacity is high.

Credit: Royal Bodewes

Furthermore, many European-made components are installed, such as an ABC main engine.



In line with tradition, Ahlmark has ordered these mini bulkers in the North of the Netherlands. The steel cutting for the newbuilds takes place at exactly the same location where Ahlmark had ships built in the late 80’s.

Partner Rörd Braren Bereederungs-GmbH & Co. KG of Kollmar will take care of the management of both ships.

The expected delivery date is in the second quarter of 2024. Construction of the second vessel (NB 830) will start at the end of 2023, with delivery expected in the last quarter of 2024.