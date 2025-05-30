Royal Bodewes
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding CLI orders methanol-ready wind-powered cargo ship at Royal Bodewes

CLI orders methanol-ready wind-powered cargo ship at Royal Bodewes

Vessels
May 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany-based logistics company CLI has signed a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes for the construction of an eco-friendly multipurpose cargo vessel.

Courtesy of Royal Bodewes

Construction of the ship is set to begin in October 2025 at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, the Netherlands, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2026.

The geared vessel, developed and optimized for the logistic demands of CLI, will be deployed on the regular shipping route between Canada, the Netherlands and the UK.

As informed, the RB 8500 has a cargo capacity of almost 8,500 deadweight tons and features advanced environmental and fuel efficiency technologies. It aims to meet the increasing demands for sustainable maritime transatlantic transport between Europe and North America.

One of the key features of the RB 8500 is its readiness for methanol fuel, facilitated by a MAN main engine, showcasing a commitment to eco-friendly innovation in the shipping industry.

In addition, the vessel will be equipped with an Eco Flettner rotor sail which directly reduces the CO2 emission of the vessel while it maintains a rather high speed.

Furthermore, two Liebherr cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 80 tons, are said to be well-suited for heavy-duty cargo operations.

Designed for high-speed service, the RB 8500 aims to increase operational capacity, ensuring that at least one extra voyage per year on the transatlantic route can be reached compared to the current vessel trading on this route, offering both environmental benefits and enhanced service reliability, Royal Bodewes explained.

In related news, Royal Bodewes recently held a keel laying ceremony for the first biofuel-powered 6,735 dwt cargo ship ordered by Finnish Meriaura Group. Ordered in the spring of 2024, the batch of two ships will use both biofuel and diesel and are slated for delivery in January and December 2026.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles