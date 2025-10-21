Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Swedish tidal energy developer sees South Korea as ‘highly attractive market’

Business & Finance
October 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto has taken part in a high-level delegation visit to South Korea, a country that the company finds highly attractive due to its “extensive tidal and ocean current resources”.

Illustration only. Minesto's Dragon 4. Source: Minesto

Minesto CEO Martin Edlund was part of a Swedish high-level delegation to South Korea aiming to explore new partnerships and strengthen bilateral collaboration in the green transition.

“Extensive tidal and ocean current resources make South Korea a highly attractive market for Minesto,” the company said.

The visit was led by HRH Crown Princess Victora and Prince Daniel of Sweden and supported by Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson. It is part of Focus Asia, Sweden’s strategy for trade and investment in the region.

According to Minesto, Edlund took part in the discussions on October 16 alongside representatives from the Swedish and Korean governments and industry leaders, showcasing how the company’s technology can contribute to the global energy transition.

