Synergy assumes the management mantle of Karpowership’s newly converted FSRU

September 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A full technical management of a recently converted floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), which got its new lease on life thanks to Karpowership, Türkiye’s floating power plant company, has been handed over to Singapore-headquartered Synergy Marine Group.

Karpowership's FSRU Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas; Source: Synergy Marine Group

The delivery of the FSRU Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas, which was converted from a 125,000 cubic meter (cbm) liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a next-generation FSRU at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore, comes after its naming ceremony was held last month, signifying the Asian player’s fifth FSRU conversion for Karpowership.

Synergy, which describes the delivery of the unit as a significant milestone in accelerating LNG-to-power deployment, claims that this underscores its deep LNG expertise and Karpowership’s mission to deploy fast-track LNG-to-power solutions worldwide.

The Singapore-based firm administered the conversion on a turnkey, one-stop basis, from managing design to engineering, procurement, and site supervision, which is perceived to have ensured the project’s timely delivery.

Following its delivery, the FSRU has come under Synergy’s full technical management, extending the firm’s role beyond conversion into ongoing operations support. With a regasification capacity of up to 150 mmscfd, the FSRU Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas is expected to deliver uninterrupted offshore operations for up to ten years.

Jesper Kristensen, CEO of Synergy Marine Group, commented: “Delivering this next-generation FSRU showcases Synergy’s ability to provide end-to-end maritime solutions for the energy sector. Converting a 30-year-old LNG carrier into a fully functional FSRU is an immense challenge, and we thank Karpowership for trusting us with this project.

“The outcome underlines our commitment to innovation, safety, and quality, and reflects the future of ship management: engineering excellence combined with operational discipline in a safety-first, people-centred culture.”

The conversion of the FSRU entailed renewal of more than 100 tonnes of steel and integration of over 1.5 kilometers of cryogenic piping, installation of new feed pumps that enable continuous LNG send-out, alongside the addition of emergency release couplings (ERCs) and quick release hooks (QRHs) to enhance safety during LNG transfer and mooring operations.

This repurposing quest also encompassed capability for dual operations, regasifying LNG while simultaneously receiving LNG from carriers via ship-to-ship transfer, regasification capacity of up to 150 mmscfd, with flexibility to operate at minimum load using only BOG, as part of the process to ensure offshore deployment design life of up to a decade without the need for drydocking.

Designed for integration with Karpowership’s multi-fuel Powership fleet, the vessel is said to provide fast-track LNG-to-power solutions in regions where onshore gas infrastructure is limited, shortening project timelines from years to months.

Mehmet Katmer, General Manager of Kinetics, noted: “With global demand for reliable and cleaner energy growing, FSRUs are redefining how quickly LNG-to-power can be deployed, anywhere in the world. The continuity of our investments in these vessels is key, and I am deeply grateful to all who have contributed to making this milestone possible.”

