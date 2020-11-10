Synergy Group completes FSU conversion
Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Group has converted a 1992-built, 126,000 cubic meters capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU).
The FSU, which has a projected lifespan of 15 years, was delivered to its owner last week. Synergy will manage, maintain and operate the FSU on an ongoing basis.
It will be deployed in Myanmar where it will be moored permanently and used to receive and store LNG imports for delivery on demand to an onshore regasification plant which will supply power to local consumers.
The project was completed despite workplace restrictions due to Covid-19 safe-distancing rules, the complexity of arranging travel and work permissions for specialists arriving from overseas, and the difficulty of sourcing parts and materials during lockdowns.
Synergy administered the FSU conversion on behalf of the client on a one-stop-shop basis. This included identifying the correct LNG carrier for conversion and selecting a suitable shipyard.
Synergy also managed the entire design, engineering, procurement and yard oversight process ahead of the FSU delivery and deployment.
The conversion was performed at Sembcorp Marine’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.
The FSU is designed to offload LNG to the regasification plant at rates of up to 350 cubic meters per hour during peak demand. The flow rate can be adjusted to as little as 150 cubic meters per hour during non-peak periods.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
MISC wins BV concept approvals for FSRU conversion
MISC Berhad has received concept approval certificates from classification society Bureau Veritas fo...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 18 hours ago
Pakistan LNG seeking six cargoes for January 2021
State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited floated a tender seeking delivery of six cargoes of the liquefied n...Posted: 18 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Norden forms tanker management JV with Synergy Marine Group
Danish shipping company Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has established a joint venture with Singapore...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Pakistan LNG seeking cargoes for December delivery
State-owned Pakistan LNG has turned to the spot market for additional liquefied natural gas volumes....Posted: about 1 month ago