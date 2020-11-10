Synergy Group completes FSU conversion

November 10, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Group has converted a 1992-built, 126,000 cubic meters capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU).

Courtesy of Synergy Group

The FSU, which has a projected lifespan of 15 years, was delivered to its owner last week. Synergy will manage, maintain and operate the FSU on an ongoing basis.

It will be deployed in Myanmar where it will be moored permanently and used to receive and store LNG imports for delivery on demand to an onshore regasification plant which will supply power to local consumers.

The project was completed despite workplace restrictions due to Covid-19 safe-distancing rules, the complexity of arranging travel and work permissions for specialists arriving from overseas, and the difficulty of sourcing parts and materials during lockdowns.

Synergy administered the FSU conversion on behalf of the client on a one-stop-shop basis. This included identifying the correct LNG carrier for conversion and selecting a suitable shipyard.

Synergy also managed the entire design, engineering, procurement and yard oversight process ahead of the FSU delivery and deployment.

The conversion was performed at Sembcorp Marine’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.

The FSU is designed to offload LNG to the regasification plant at rates of up to 350 cubic meters per hour during peak demand. The flow rate can be adjusted to as little as 150 cubic meters per hour during non-peak periods.