Synergy opens Hamburg office to support shipowners on decarbonisation, digitalisation journeys

November 24, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Group has further expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Germany.

Synergy Group has opened a new office in Hamburg. Image by Synergy Group

Located in the port city of Hamburg, a European maritime hub and a key location for German ship owners, the new office is operated by Synergy Marine Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of the group.

“We have seen an upsurge in demand for … ship management services from European ship owners and many of the world’s leading owners are headquartered in Germany,” Martin Ackermann, Synergy Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented.

“Hamburg was an obvious base for us. The opening of this office further expands our global network and allows us to provide the technology-driven ship management solutions and fleet optimisation services our clients rely on.”

The group now operates a diverse fleet of over 500 vessels and employs more than 18,000 seafarers.

Hamburg is the 25th office in the ship manager’s global network which spans key global shipping hubs in 13 countries.

“Our German clients … expect their ship manager to collaborate with them as our industry manages challenges such as decarbonisation and digitalisation,” Rajesh Unni, Group Founder and CEO, said.

“This new office will ensure we meet those requirements… We see our new Hamburg office as an investment in the future, one that places Synergy at the heart of European shipping.”

Two months ago, Synergy also decided to strengthen its position within technical management by acquiring Maersk Tankers’ technical management business. Following the takeover, the two companies will work together on the management of the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers.