Syroco’s tech helps Marfret’s wind-assisted ship achieve emissions reduction

November 29, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Climate tech startup Syroco has revealed that its optimization technology Syroco EfficientShip helped Marfret’s wind-assisted ship Marfret Niolon achieve optimized efficiency and CO2 emissions reduction.

Marfret

Operating on a Le Havre-Antwerp-French Guiana-Caribbean route, Marfret Niolon is a 123-meter RoRo vessel equipped with conventional propulsion, supplemented by wind assistance technology (4 eConowind wings) installed in 2022.

Syroco’s technology was used to optimize the ship’s energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions during voyages. According to Syroco, optimized ocean routing and real-time voyage optimization are generating up to 14% fuel and emissions savings.

Specifically, Syroco EfficientShip uses a digital twin of the vessel, driven by data and artificial intelligence, to calculate optimized routing at any time in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, while accounting for operational constraints such as compliance with arrival time, seakeeping conditions, etc.

The route chosen by the crew is displayed on the bridge through the intuitive and user-friendly interface of the onboard application, designed for use in any operational conditions.

Beyond the route sailed and en-route weather conditions, the application delivers real-time voyage optimization recommendations, including engine speed, rudder angle, and deployment of wind assistance, according to Syroco.

“Syroco EfficientShip was quickly adopted by our crews, because it is a valuable tool which allows them to get the most out of their ship to achieve secure and optimised voyages. The fuel reduction we observed during the last few months is very encouraging, and aligns with our decarbonisation strategy,” Guillaume Vidil, Managing Director of Marfret, stated.

“Syroco EfficientShip is used on board the ship throughout the voyage, representing the most cutting-edge solution to effectively support crews in significantly reducing the carbon footprint of their ship. We are proud to work on this deployment with Marfret, a dynamic company committed to the energy transition of maritime transport,” Alex Caizergues, CEO and co-founder of Syroco, added.