Wilson's bulker with wind-assisted propulsion begins service for aluminum producer

April 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping player Wilson has deployed its bulk carrier retrofitted wind-assisted propulsion for compatriot aluminum producer Hydro.

Courtesy of Wilson

The 2012-built ship Wilson Eyde has been retrofitted with VentoFoils, vertical aircraft wings that convert wind into forward thrust of the ship, from Econowind in a bid to support Wilson’s target to cut emissions and deliver more energy-efficient solutions for its customers.

Following the retrofit, Wilson Eyde began service with its first call at Hydro’s production facility in Årdal on April 14 and now operates on a regular schedule. The vessel transports liquid pitch from suppliers in Europe to Hydro’s facilities in Norway. On the return leg, Wilson Eyde carries dry bulk cargo, maximizing utilization and reducing emissions per ton transported, the company informed.

In addition to wind-assisted propulsion, the ship is equipped with an AI-driven fuel optimization to reduce the overall amount of fuel required for operations.

“Most logistics operations today are powered by fossil energy sources. We are working to reduce the footprint of this link in the value chain by transferring tonnage from road to sea, developing greener shipping routes and using RoRo ships, new technology, and digital tools to improve efficiency. The ambition is to cut emissions from the logistics chain by 30 percent by 2030,” said Gerd Aalborg Aas, Vice President for Logistics in Hydro Aluminium Metal.

“Meeting tomorrow’s environmental requirements is crucial to our success. We are therefore committed and grateful to develop innovative solutions that not only reduce our environmental footprint but also strengthen our collaboration with partners such as Hydro,” added Jostein Bjørgo, Commercial Director at Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian shipping company is actively working on expanding and renewing its fleet and has six 3,800 dwt diesel-electric general cargo ships under construction at Indian Udupi Cochin Shipyard. The first vessel from this series was launched at the end of 2024.

In July 2024, Wilson ordered an additional eight future-proof dry cargo vessels at Udupi Cochin Shipyard. The vessels are designed by the Dutch company Conoship International with a focus on flexibility and energy efficiency. The newbuilds will feature optimized hull lines and will have the option to install three VentoFoil units for further fuel reduction.

