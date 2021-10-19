Talos Energy teams up with TechnipFMC for carbon capture and storage projects

October 19, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Houston-based oil and gas company Talos Energy and TechnipFMC have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast.

The alliance combines Talos’ offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC’s extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control, the two companies explained in a statement on Monday.

Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, the partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized CCS systems.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through the life of field operations. This further builds on Talos’ recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

Namely, Talos in August secured a carbon capture and storage site in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico, close to a large concentration of industrial emitters along the coast.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Talos Energy secures carbon capture and storage site in Texas waters Posted: about 1 month ago

Talos Energy, along with its partner Carbonvert, was the sole winning bidder partnership for the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Jefferson County, Texas carbon storage site located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas.

Talos will be the operator of this project, which encompasses a land area of over 40,000 gross acres and is located offshore in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It is 100 per cent covered by the company’s existing seismic database and is located in close proximity to a large concentration of industrial emitters along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Bob Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations at Talos, commented: “We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with TechnipFMC and to work collaboratively as we continue to execute on our strategy to scale our CCS business. Combining the technical expertise of both companies solidifies our market leadership in delivering integrated CCS solutions to lower industrial carbon emissions and create a positive impact in the communities where we work and live.”

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Talos to deliver offshore CCS solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions during the energy transition. This alliance capitalizes on our collective expertise and TechnipFMC’s position as a system integrator and architect to deliver a reliable industrial-scale solution for CCS.”