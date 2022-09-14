Tanjung Offshore scores more work with Petronas

September 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Tanjung Offshore Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of energy solutions provider T7 Global, has received a letter of award (LOA) from Petronas for the delivery of mini remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

The award is effective for two years, until 11 August 2024, and will see Tanjung Offshore provide platform-based underwater inspection services in Malaysia.

The scope covers using Mini-ROVs for inspecting over 30 offshore structures, such as jackets and pipelines.

“This is our third mini-ROV contract, with the previous contracts awarded by PETRONAS and Pioneer Pegasus Sdn Bhd in 2019 and 2021 respectively, for a total of 15 platforms inspection works,” said chief executive officer of T7 Global Group Tan Kay Zhuin.

“The Mini-ROV business is anticipated to provide annual recurring revenue for T7 Global. We view this as a long-term sustainable business where technology plays a vital role in transforming the way we perform inspection and maintenance works.”

The Mini-ROV is T7 Global’s initiative that began as a trial project in 2019 through its Offshore Construction Services segment.

According to the company, using this technology enables time and cost savings in comparison to conventional underwater inspection coupled with marine vessels.

In May last year, Tanjung Offshore received a work order award from Petronas Carigali for the provision of plug and abandonment integrated services for Pulai A.

At the end of the year, the company received an LOA from the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company for integrated well services and PTTEP for maintenance work.

