Tanker towed to safety after going adrift off eco-sensitive Nicobar Islands

November 23, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

A Panama-flagged tanker has been towed to safety after it went adrift off the ecologically sensitive Nicobar Islands, India, on 20 November.

The ship, identified as the 105,300 dwt Anastasia 1, suffered power failure and was afterward abandoned by its crew.

At the time of the incident, the ship was en route to Dubai with 24 crew members on board and a cargo of bunker fuel.

The Aframax tanker is owned by India-based Onyx Tanker Ship Management India, VesselsValue’s data shows. The vessel owner reportedly failed to respond to the incident and provide a tug.

On 22 November, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) offshore patrol vessel averted Anastasia from running aground and moved it to safe waters. The operation was coordinated from sea and air.

Panama flag tanker Anasthasia-1 adrift off ecologically sensitive Nicobar islands due total power failure with Danger of running aground off katchall Island. No response from owners/agent. #ICG ship Vishwast connected Tow of vessel and moving towards safe waters. pic.twitter.com/aeQQeuJ9Ak — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 22, 2020

The timely ICG response helped avoid a direct threat to the ecology of the region.