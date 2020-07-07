TDI-Brooks boosts survey ops with WINGHEAD

TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks has added the first US-based NORBIT WINGHEAD system supplied and supported by Seahorse Geomatics.

This is also the first sale of dual head WINGHEAD in North America.

TDI-Brooks believes adding this technology to its array of survey services will allow its to offer more efficient seabed surveys.

NORBIT raises the bar of innovation in the marketplace with is WINGHEAD system, TDI-Brooks says.

It represents a radical departure from any other sonar in this category. TDI-Brooks

This ultrahigh resolution sonar aims to exceed the performance of the vast majority of multibeam systems offered today.

The WINGHEAD sonar also facilitates unmatched professional level performance on more platforms than ever, with its designed form factor and with a weight in air of less than 7 kilograms.

In the renewable energy market, some of the largest windfarm construction companies have mandated higher standards for their bathymetry surveys.

As a result, this technology will allow TDI Brooks to expand services in the renewable energy sector.

In the offshore, nearshore, and inland markets, the WINGHEAD will allow for high resolution shallow water geohazard and river surveys along with bridge inspections.

The WINGHEAD bathymetry also works in combination with an integrated LiDAR to collect data above and below water.

The combined multibeam and LiDAR solution provides a complete 3D, georeferenced image.

All data is collected simultaneously, and 3D images can be obtained in real time.