Home Clean fuel Technip Energies presents LNG train solution SnapLNG

Technip Energies presents LNG train solution SnapLNG

September 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Engineering and technology company Technip Energies has announced SnapLNG, an innovative modular, pre-engineered and standardized solution for LNG decarbonized production.

Illustration only; Archive; Courtesy of Technip Energies

It is a 2.5 mtpa electrically driven LNG train solution comprised of reproducible modules ready for delivery and installation.

Technip Energies said these modules operate autonomously and are pre-commissioned for the delivery of a complete natural gas liquefaction plant, accelerating time to market and saving more than two years on total project duration compared to a conventional project.

The company noted that SnapLNG’s advanced design offers an “unprecedented certainty in cost execution, delivery schedule, plant reliability and availability, as well as production performance for a significant increase in annual revenues and a reduction of ~350kTe/year of CO2 emission per train versus a gas turbine solution.”

Loïc Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low Carbon Energies at Technip Energies, commented: “This solution enables our clients to achieve considerable time savings and greater operational certainty and reliability while reaching their zero-emissions objectives.”

To remind, last year, it was announced that Technip Energies’ SnapLNG solution would be used for the Texas LNG project in the U.S.

