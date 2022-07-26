Technip Energies to provide equipment for TotalEnergies LNG terminal in Le Havre

July 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French engineering company Technip Energies will supply a marine loading arm to compatriot energy major TotalEnergies as part of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) project in Le Havre, France.

Courtesy of Technip Energies

Le Havre LNG terminal is a proposed FSRU-based import terminal in the port of Le Havre in Normandy. TotalEnergies is looking to deploy one of its FSRUs in Le Havre, with operations starting in September 2023.

Technip Energies’ offloading solution will be installed on the Bougainville dock in Le Havre. It will consist of a marine loading arm to transfer regasified LNG from the proposed FSRU to the shore.

TotalEnergies and the French Minister of Ecological Transition initiated this project, following the geopolitical context in order to strengthen France’s energy independence.

The FSRU project in Le Havre could allow France to increase its regasification capacity by around five billion cubic meters per year. This corresponds to the average annual gas consumption of more than four million households in France.

The marine loading arm will be designed, manufactured, and tested at Technip Energies Loading Systems plant in Sens, France.

Related Article Posted: 8 days ago TotalEnergies looks to deploy FSRU at Lubmin port in Germany Posted: 8 days ago

Bertrand Chupin, vice-president of Technip Energies Loading Systems, said: “Through this fast-track project, we are contributing to the acceleration of French energy independence while providing a French supply chain. In the current geopolitical context, LNG is definitely a solution to address both energy independence and decarbonisation agendas. ”