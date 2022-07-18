TotalEnergies looks to deploy FSRU at Lubmin port in Germany

July 18, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French energy major TotalEnergies and German firm Deutsche ReGas are discussing the possibility of deploying an FSRU vessel at Lubmin port in northern Germany.

Courtesy of Deutsche ReGas

TotalEnergies will supply the FSRU for use by privately-owned Deutsche ReGas, a medium-sized company developing an LNG import terminal at the German port of Lubmin. The parties signed an agreement for the installation and operation of the FSRU.

The FSRU is to be operational as early as December 2022.

The terminal will transport 4.5 billion cbm of natural gas feed into the German long-distance gas network. For this purpose, Deutsche ReGas will station the regasification ship in the industrial port of Lubmin. LNG tankers up of to 170,000 cbm capacity will be able to dock and transfer the LNG.

“As part of its actions to secure Europe’s energy supply, TotalEnergies is currently discussing with the German authorities the possibility of strengthening Germany’s LNG import capacity by providing Deutsche ReGas with one of TotalEnergies’ two FSRUs,” TotalEnergies’s spokeperson told Platts.

Additionally, the company said it could connect the FSRU to underwater pipelines and add up to two additional units to deliver a total of over 15 billion cbm of gas per year. The future plans also include hydrogen.

Related Article long read Posted: 2 months ago Premium Germany charters four FSRUs, cutting dependence on Russia Posted: 2 months ago



Germany currently doesn’t have any LNG terminals or floating LNG terminals. However, this will change with three major projects planned in Wilhelmshaven, Stade, and Brunsbüttel.

TotalEnergies said it is looking to deploy its other FSRU at the northern French port of Le Havre, with operations starting in September 2023.