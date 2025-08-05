Rendering of an LNG terminal at night
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Technip secures ‘major’ EPC deal for Louisiana LNG terminal

Technip secures ‘major’ EPC deal for Louisiana LNG terminal

Project & Tenders
August 5, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Commonwealth LNG, a firm controlled by the energy-focused alternative investment manager Kimmeridge, has hired French-based engineering company Technip Energies to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Rendering of Commonwealth LNG; Source: Commonwealth LNG

Having completed the front-end engineering and design portion for the Commonwealth LNG project, the French player has now been put in charge of delivering six liquefaction trains for the 9.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) project.

All trains will be identical thanks to the French player’s use of its proprietary SnapLNG by T.EN modular and scalable solution. As explained, a single design for all six trains speeds up project delivery and optimizes cost, while offering greater predictability and certainty at scale.

Technip described the award as major, a designation it uses for contracts representing revenue of over €1 billion.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: “This project is pivotal in enhancing global energy security by ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG.  We are eager to leverage our world-class experience in LNG projects associated with our SnapLNG by T.ENTM innovative modular and productized approach to contribute to the success of this critical energy initiative.”

Source: Commonwealth LNG

Since the award is pending final investment decision (FID) by Commonwealth LNG, it will not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until it is taken or full notice to proceed is achieved. Commonwealth LNG hopes to take the FID in Q3 2025, followed by the anticipated start of LNG production in 2029.

“We are excited to continue working alongside Technip Energies as we build our state-of-the-art LNG export facility, a cornerstone of our integrated LNG strategy,” said Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Commonwealth. “Technip Energies has been a valuable partner to Commonwealth, shares our commitment to operational excellence and will support our targeted production date of 2029. We look forward to delivering reliable, clean energy while creating lasting value for the local community.”

After securing offtake agreements with global players, including Glencore, JERA, and Petronas, the project recently received a final order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), upholding the terminal’s export authorization.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles