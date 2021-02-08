TechnipFMC picks up Karish risers

February 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC pipelay vessel Deep Blue has recently completed spooling of Energean’s Karish steel catenary risers at its spoolbase in Mobile, Alabama.

The Deep Blue is currently transiting to Limassol, Cyprus where it will perform mobilisation of the riser end structures.

TechnipFMC won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract for the Karish development offshore Israel in March 2018.

The execution of the iEPCI contract covers the design, procurement, construction and installation of the complete subsea system, a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) specifically designed to allow the subsequent tie-back of the Tanin field, the pipeline system, and the onshore pipeline and valve station at the receiving station.

In June last year, TechnipFMC completed pipe laying works and subsea systems installation on Energean’s Karish.

In October, offshore contractor Jumbo also completed Karish mooring work, including transport and installation of 14 suction piles – part of the FPSO mooring system; a tie-in manifold; as well as a 24-inch deepwater gas sales spool.

Furthermore, the company installed the components at a depth of 1,760 metres, setting its new deep-water installation record.

The work is scheduled to recommence in 2021, with the hook-up and also installation of the Energean Power FPSO.

Energean Power FPSO is now 93 per cent complete in the Admiralty Yard, Singapore.

Recent report from Energean said that first gas from its Israeli fields could start flowing in Q1 2022. Initial target was around year-end 2021.

The company reported that the Karish project was approximately 87 per cent complete as of 31 December 2020.