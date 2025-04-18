Back to overview
TechnipFMC and UNAM team up to expand subsea engineering skills in Namibia

TechnipFMC and UNAM team up to expand subsea engineering skills in Namibia

Collaboration
April 18, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-headquartered energy technology provider TechnipFMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Namibia (UNAM) to co-develop specialized courses in subsea engineering and project management.

Source: TechnipFMC

According to TechnipFMC, the specialized courses are a part of the company’s broader push to support local workforce development and boost Namibia’s energy capabilities.

UNAM Vice Chancellor Kenneth Matengu and TechnipFMC’s Namibia Country Manager Brice Lacrampette signed the MoU, which follows a similar partnership signed last year with the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

“Team TechnipFMC has taken another step forward in its journey to developing a new generation of energy industry talent in Namibia,” the company said in a social media post.

“Building a strong, skilled workforce is key to unlocking Namibia’s energy potential.”

Shortly after reporting an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract with Equinor in Norway, TechnipFMC secured another one in March, this time with Shell in Brazil, worth over $1 billion.

