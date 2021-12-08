TechnipFMC wins largest-ever surface technologies contract

December 8, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC, through Gulf Automation Services and Oilfield Supplies, has signed a “major” ten-year framework agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for wellheads, trees, and associated services.

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC plans to further grow in-country talent and expand existing manufacturing, assembly, and test capabilities in Abu Dhabi in order to deliver its complete portfolio of surface wellheads and trees locally.

According to Barry Glickman, president of Surface Technologies at TechnipFMC, this is the company’s largest-ever surface technologies contract.

“It’s founded on the trust built over our multi-decade partnership with ADNOC and our track record of product and digital innovation, execution and continuous improvement. The longevity of the agreement demonstrates ADNOC’s confidence in our ability to comprehensively broaden our capabilities in-country, positioning us to meet ADNOC’s needs now and in the future,” Glickman stated.

For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1 billion.

TechnipFMC opened its Surface International Facility in ICAD II in Abu Dhabi back in December 2017 as part of its investment in the UAE to deliver local solutions that extend asset life and improve returns for ADNOC.

The 18,000 m2 facility includes a training center, high-pressure hydraulic and gas testing capabilities, cladding and machining technology, and one-stop-shop for customer equipment storage, preservation, preparation and make-up for mobilization to the field.

The company’s Surface Technologies segment supplies surface wellhead and tree systems, chokes and pressure control equipment, separation systems and production packages to the drilling, completion, and production segments, both onshore and offshore.