TechnipFMC delivers fourth subsea tree for Lambert Deep project

December 2, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC’s team in Perth, Australia, has delivered the fourth Subsea 2.0 tree for Woodside’s Lambert Deep project located offshore Northwestern Australia.

According to the UK-based company, there is more work ahead on the installation and the SURF scopes for the project.

Source: TechnipFMC

To remind, TechnipFMC secured the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Woodside for the development of the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields in April last year.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC is in charge of the design, manufacture, delivery, and installation of the subsea production system, flexible flowlines, and umbilicals for connection to the Angel platform in permit area WA-3-L.

At the beginning of the year, Woodside received approval from Australia’s regulator NOPSEMA to undertake the Greater Western Flank-3 (GWF-3) Development and the Lambert Deep (LD) Development subsea tie-backs to the GWA and Angel facilities, respectively.

The developments will provide additional gas to the company’s North West Shelf Project.

The Petroleum Activities Program will be carried out using a moored semi-submersible MODU, pipelay vessel, installation vessels and support vessels, and is anticipated to start in 2Q 2021 and be completed in 2023.