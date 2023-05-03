TECO 2030, Chart expand agreement on carbon capture solutions

May 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Norway’s cleantech company TECO 2030 and US engineering company Chart Industries have expanded their existing cooperation agreement on Chart’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ process technology (CCC), to include Chart’s offer of liquid cryogenic fuel storage and supply systems, as well as Howden’s hydrogen solutions.

Illustration / Courtesy of TECO 2030

Under the expanded agreement, TECO 2030, Chart, and Howden, which is a Chart Industries Group company, are expected to offer improved ship efficiencies and reductions in carbon emissions.

Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030, commented: “I am pleased to work closer with Chart on decarbonising the shipping industry, an industry TECO knows well. We are fully aligned to reach our common goals. When speaking with customers, we see increased interest for both hydrogen fuel cells and carbon capture and storage solutions.”

Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries, said: “We are excited to strengthen our relationship and broaden our solution into TECO 2030 to include Howden. Carbon capture for ships will be one of several solutions deployed by the shipping industry to reach the greenhouse gas emissions goals set forth by the International Maritime Organisation.”

To note, Chart, including Howden, has solutions including compression technologies, storage and transport equipment, liquefaction technology, cryogenic carbon capture, and end-use capabilities across the value chain for both gaseous and liquid hydrogen handling.

TECO 2030 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chart Industries to jointly develop technological solutions that will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by ships more than a year ago.