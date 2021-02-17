Tekmar bags new cable protection contracts in China

February 17, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar Energy has secured contracts to supply cable protection systems (CPS) for two offshore wind projects located in the coastal province of Guangdong in southeast China.

Tekmar Energy will supply its patented TekLink mechanical latch CPS technology to protect subsea cables as they transition from the seabed through the zone at over 110 offshore turbine locations.

The company did not reveal the name of the wind farms but did say that the contracts have a combined value of over GBP 2.5 million.

The CPS will be delivered from Tekmar Energy’s manufacturing facility in the North East of England and exported to China this year.

“We are delighted to be supplying our industry-leading cable protection technology to additional offshore wind farm projects in China. We have now supplied our CPS and cable hang-off assemblies to 17 offshore wind farm projects in the region,” said Russell Edmondson, Managing Director at Tekmar Energy.

Last year, Tekmar Energy secured contracts to provide its CPS for the Sheyang, Qidong and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind projects in China.

At the beginning of this year, the company revealed it had secured a GBP 4.5 million contract to supply subsea cable protection products for an undisclosed operational offshore wind farm.