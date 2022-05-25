Tekmar wins cable protection contract for U.S. offshore wind project

May 25, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract for an offshore wind farm project in the U.S., the company announced on 25 May, leaving the project and the client unnamed.

Under the contract, Tekmar will provide an integrated engineering solution, including Cable Protection Systems (CPS), for the offshore wind project across the pond.

The CPS is expected to be delivered in 2023, according to the company.

“This landmark contract award strengthens our position in the US offshore wind market and represents an important milestone in expanding our geographical presence, a key driver of our growth strategy”, said Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, who also added that the contract built on the company’s recent contract momentum, including the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

In the U.S., the company supplied Seaway 7 with TekLink cable protection systems and TekDuct cable crossing protection for the now-operational 12 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) demonstration project.

Last year, Tekmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. company DeepWater Buoyancy on collaboration in the offshore wind sector.

While the partnership with DeepWater Buoyancy is focused on the floating wind market, it also involves supporting Tekmar’s organic growth strategy by strengthening its presence and manufacturing capability in the US bottom-fixed offshore wind market, as well as providing DeepWater with greater access to the European market.

The U.S. currently has two commercial-scale offshore wind farms under construction: Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts and South Fork in New York.

