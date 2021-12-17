DEME orders Tekmar kit for Dogger Bank wind farm

December 17, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

DEME Offshore has selected Tekmar Energy Limited to supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK.

Tekmar Energy has signed a contract with EPCI contractor DEME Offshore to design, manufacture, and supply Generation 10 TekTube CPS to protect subsea inter-array cables on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, with a customer option for the third phase, Dogger Bank C.

The award is Tekmar Energy’s largest CPS supply contract to date.

All systems will be manufactured at Tekmar’s facility in the North East of England which is located less than 50 kilometres from Dogger Bank’s export cable landfall site in Teesside for the third phase of the project. The first systems are expected to be delivered from August 2022 with production continuing into 2024.

Gary Howland, Tekmar Group Sales Director, said: “As a company headquartered in the North East of England, we are extremely proud to play a part in this hugely significant project for the region and look forward to working with DEME Offshore to successfully deliver the project.”

Tekmar Energy is working alongside sister companies Subsea Innovation, AgileTek Engineering, and Ryder Geotechnical to design a holistic cable protection solution that is engineered to overcome the wind farm’s challenging site conditions.

”Following a long pre-award engineering and tendering process, we trust to have found a major professional subcontractor for the delivery of the CPS products for this significant project and look forward to combine our forces on this project in the years ahead,” DEME Offshore said.

Dogger Bank is a 3.6 GW offshore wind farm located 130 kilometres off the North East coast of England. The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni and is set to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough renewable energy to power six million UK homes once fully operational in 2026.

”We are delighted to welcome this leading north-east manufacturer to the supply chain for the world’s largest offshore wind farm,” Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project Director Steve Wilson, said.

”To secure this contract on our ground-breaking development, Tekmar has demonstrated world-class capability and expertise. With more than 3,000 UK jobs now associated with the construction and operation of the wind farm, we can say with certainty that with the right support and the right opportunities, our offshore wind supply chain here in the UK is becoming increasingly globally competitive.”