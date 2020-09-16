Telus and Canada invest $15M in new subsea link

September 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Telus and the government of Canada will deploy a submarine fibre-optic cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspésie region.

The Communications and information technology company and Canada will invest $15 million into this new link.

This connection will improve the reliability and security of telecommunication services on the North Shore, with enhanced redundancy.

In the event of a fibre cut on the main transmission network, the submarine cable will ensure the continuity of the Internet, TV, and wireline and wireless phone services to the communities located between Baie-Comeau and Blanc-Sablon.

“This major project is another successful collaboration, combining the broad technological expertise of Telus and robust joint investments, to ensure more reliable and secure Internet connectivity for North Shore families, businesses, and public institutions,” said François Gratton, executive vice-president, TELUS Group.

The company and the government of Canada plan to complete the deployment of the submarine cable by 2023.

Once completed, it will connect to Telus’ network, which serves the 14 isolated communities in the Lower North Shore.

These communities were first connected to high-speed internet access and mobile phone service in November 2019.

This achievement is a joint investment of more than $23 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec, and Telus.

Since 2013, Telus has invested $300 million to expand its PureFibre network in the Quebec City region and eastern Quebec.