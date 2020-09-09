TenneT issues offshore cable route surveys call

September 9, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Transmission system operator TenneT has issued a contract notice for geophysical and geotechnical surveys of its existing and future offshore power cable routes.

The contract covers the existing power cable routes off the Netherlands and Germany, as well as the future cable routes within German waters and the German EEZ.

The purpose of the surveys is for TenneT to acquire high-quality seabed information to enable the development of construction and maintenance strategies, and to provide contractors and authorities with the required information about seabed conditions.

The tender is divided into two lots. Lot 1 covers surveys in water depths of ten metres or more, while Lot 2 covers nearshore surveys in water depths of up to ten metres.

The duration of the contract is 36 months with options for two one-year extensions.

The deadline for submissions of bids is 12 October. TenneT intends to send invitations to tender or to participate to selected candidates on 26 October.