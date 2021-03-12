TenneT probing the market for BorWin6 cable system

March 12, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

TenneT has issued a periodic indicative notice to carry out the market investigation on the planned procurement of the BorWin6 HVDC cable system.

All potential and interested market participants are invited to express their interest in the market investigation and to provide an overview of the current status of the planning documents.

Located in the North Sea Cluster 7, the 930 MW BorWin6 is scheduled to be commissioned by 2027.

The offshore grid connection will collect the three-phase electric power generated at an offshore wind farm to be selected in the 2022 auction round.

The electricity will then be converted into direct current at the BorWin kappa offshore converter platform and transported to an onshore converter station near Büttel via an export cable.