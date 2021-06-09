Back to overview Home Shipbuilding Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1 Premium Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1 Business developments & projects June 9, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić Turkish Tersan Shipyard has secured an important contract to build two eco-friendly sister ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 ASA. According to the official statement given to Offshore Energy – Green Marine, Tersan Shipyard has been revealed as “the builder of these two eco-friendly ferries.”The contract amount has not been disclosed. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: Fjord1 View post tag: Hybrid ferry View post tag: Tersan Shipyard Share this article