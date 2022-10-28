TGE Marine’s fuel gas systems for Seaspan’s LNG bunker vessel trio

October 28, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

German fuel gas system provider TGE Marine has secured an order for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessels.

As disclosed, the order was placed by Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., which is building the vessels for Canada-based shipowner Seaspan ULC.

Courtesy of: TGE Marine

The Chinese shipbuilder signed an agreement with Seaspan for the construction of two 7600 cbm LNG bunker vessels, with the option for a third vessel, in May this year.

The bunker vessels will each be equipped with two IMO type C cylindrical tanks and an LNG sub-cooling system to facilitate cargo conditioning during transit and anchorage.

Their ship-to-ship transfer system will enable bunkering of LNG fuelled vessels fitted with varying tank types (e.g. type C, membrane, vacuum insulated etc.) as well as cool/down warming-up of LNG vessels, according to TGE Marine.

‘We are proud and honoured to be the strategic partner of both the yard and Seaspan ULC in order to enhance the LNG bunkering structure on the west coast of Canada. We look forward to see these vessels in operation from 2024 onwards,” TGE Marine’s Sales Manager Johannes Dziuba commented.

TGE’s equipment was also selected by Norwegian RoRo shipping company Höegh Autoliners. The firm will provide eight fuel gas systems and associated multi-fuel gas tanks for pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

Meanwhile, for the design of the LNG bunker vessels, Seaspan worked closely with the Canadian-based team at VARD Marine Inc. to incorporate emerging technologies resulting in a decrease in emissions and underwater noise. The design is focused on refueling multiple ship types with the ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.

The design will allow the vessel to engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer as well as coastal and short sea shipping operations.

In a global context, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets and regulatory requirements are causing ship owners to adopt decarbonisation solutions in their fleet and because of the LNG availability and commercial feasibility of engine technologies, many large shipping companies have acquired and ordered LNG-powered vessels.