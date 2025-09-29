Amendment West-1 ultra-long offset OBN survey; Source: TGS
Home Subsea TGS embarks on multi-client OBN survey in Gulf of America

TGS embarks on multi-client OBN survey in Gulf of America

Business Developments & Projects
September 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway-based energy data and intelligence player TGS has kicked off a new multi-client ultra-long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).

TGS’ launch of the Amendment West-1 ultra-long offset OBN survey is perceived to expand multi-client node coverage in the Paleogene West play in the western Gulf of America, adding more than 5,400 square kilometers within the East Breaks protraction area.

This node deployment, which began mid-September, is expected to be completed in mid-March 2026, with delivery of initial products scheduled for Q2 2026. The firm underlined that the project, which is supported by industry funding, was not included in the booked position disclosed in its Q2 2025 presentation.

This survey will feature the firm’s ZXPLRe nodes and Gemini enhanced frequency source, which is said to have been engineered to generate increased low-frequency energy for deep penetration and full waveform inversion (FWI), while preserving high-frequency content necessary for conventional processing and imaging workflows. 

The Amendment West-1 dataset, to be processed by TGS’s imaging experts, is expected to improve subsurface clarity of the emerging Paleogene west play potential in the East Breaks area, projected to be highly competitive in upcoming lease rounds, especially for operators focused on the Paleogene play, which has gained momentum through recent production-related technological breakthroughs. 

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “TGS remains committed to supporting the energy industry with the highest quality seismic acquisition and imaging solutions. With the Amendment West-1 OBN survey, we expand on our success of providing multi-client OBN programs over existing wide azimuth streamer data in the Gulf of America, and this survey is playing a pivotal role in facilitating Paleogene exploration targets.

“Our recent processing advances have attracted considerable industry attention, highlighting TGS’ top tier advanced imaging capabilities. Through a combination of advanced seismic source and imaging technologies and our leading edge OBN acquisition capabilities, we are confident this project will provide tremendous value to our customers.”

According to the company, the new survey is designed to deliver best-in-class seismic data to support both exploration and development activities by leveraging its elastic full-waveform inversion (E-FWI) and reverse time migration (RTM) imaging technologies, and integrating Crystal C wide azimuth streamer data.

The start of this U.S. Gulf OBN survey comes shortly after TGS and Viridien wrapped up the acquisition of another ultra-long offset OBN survey in the Gulf of America, which encompassed coverage of the 100% BP-owned Kaskida field.

