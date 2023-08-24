Third LNG dual-fuel VLCC delivered to ADNOC L&S

August 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UAE’s ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has welcomed the third newbuild LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) to its fleet.

Courtesy of ADNOC L&S

The vessel named Arzanah has a length of 336 meters and a deadweight of 300,000 metric tons and is able to carry approximately 2 million barrels of crude per voyage.

This is the third of four LNG dual-fuel VLCCs delivered to ADNOC L&S by Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), from its Okpo Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea.

Two units, Hafeet and Habshan, joined ADNOC L&S’ fleet in June and July, while the fourth VLCC is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter.

Running on LNG, these vessels are part of the company’s $2 billion commitment to building environmentally efficient vessels and.

According to ADNOC, the carbon intensity of its owned fleet was reduced by more than 20% between 2018 and 2022.