ADNOC L&S welcomes its first LNG dual-fuel VLCC

June 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UAE’s ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC).

VLCC Hafeet.

The vessel named Hafeet was built by Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), at its Okpo Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea.

It is the first of four dual-fuel VLCCs, which can also run on LNG, that will be delivered this year as part of the company’s growth strategy. The strategy involves committing approximately $2 billion to build more environmentally efficient vessels.

VLCC Hafeet was designed for long-haul voyages to ship crude to customers worldwide. It has a length of 336 metres and a deadweight of 300,000 metric tons, carrying approximately 2 million barrels od crude per voyage.

ADNOC L&S noted that its second newbuild VLCC will be delivered later this month, while the third and fourth vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2023, respectively.

Commenting on the delivery, Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The addition of Hafeet, the first of four newbuild VLCCs to our expanding ADNOC L&S fleet, will increase our energy transportation capacity in line with our ambitious growth strategy.

“Our strategic investment in new, environmentally efficient vessels reinforces our commitment to more sustainable shipping and to decreasing the carbon intensity of our operations, as we continue to work towards meeting the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonisation targets of halving annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by 2050.”

The company also recently deployed five five newbuild dual-fuel very large gas carriers (VLGCs). built at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, these vessels will be owned and operated by AW Shipping, an ADNOC L&S joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group.

